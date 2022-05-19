Left Menu

Congress will win Himachal Pradesh assembly polls with ease: Sukhu

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:38 IST
Congress will win Himachal Pradesh assembly polls with ease: Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress will emerge victorious in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due later this year, the party's campaign committee in-charge for the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said on Thursday.

Addressing his maiden public meeting in his home district Hamirpur after taking over his new assignment, Sukhu said the Congress would easily win the elections with the help and blessings of the people.

The Nadaun MLA said the Congress was united under the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and the party would teach a teething lesson to the BJP in the state.

The Aam Adami Party has no future in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Sukhu also issued a clarion call to the people to join hands with the Congress and oust the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022