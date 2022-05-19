Xi Jinping calls on BRICS countries to help to bring stability to world rocked by turbulence; Moots his GSI

Terming the BRICS grouping as a ''positive, inspiring and constructive force'', Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the five-member bloc should help to stabilise the world rocked by turbulence and put forward his Global Security Initiative (GSI) to promote common security for all countries.

Delivering a video address at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting which was also attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Xi said currently, the impacts of major changes caused by pandemic unseen in a century combined with factors of instability, uncertainty and insecurity are increasing in the international situation.

Despite it, peace and development, aspiration of people across countries for a better life and the historical mission for the international community to pursue solidarity and win-win cooperation remains unchanged, he said.

China is this year's chair of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping. The Foreign Ministers' meeting was held via video link by Beijing as part of preparations for the BRICS annual summit planned for next month.

''As a positive, inspiring and constructive force in the international community, the BRICS countries need to firm up belief, brave the storms and waves, and take real action to promote peace and development, uphold fairness and justice, and advocate democracy and freedom, so as to inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation,'' he said.

Highlighting the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which he proposed in April this year at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Hainan province, Xi said ''both history and reality tell us that seeking one’s own security at the expense of others’ will only create new tensions and risks.'' China, a close ally of Moscow, has backed Russia's war against Ukraine attributing it to Russia’s security concerns over NATO’s expansion.

On the similar vein, China has been critical of the US' Indo-Pacific strategy to assert the freedom of navigation opposing Beijing's aggressive expansion in the disputed South China Sea as well as global concerns over its belligerent moves to take over Taiwan, which it claims as part of the mainland.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have counterclaims over the South China Sea.

China opposes the Quad as well as AUKUS on the grounds that they were aimed at curbing its rise.

In his speech, Xi said the BRICS countries need to strengthen political mutual trust and security cooperation, maintain close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues.

The five countries should also accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns, respect each other's sovereignty, security and development interests, oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and work together to build a global community of security for all, Xi said.

He underscored that development is a common task for emerging markets and developing countries.

''Facing the various risks and challenges of the day, it is more than ever important for emerging markets and developing countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation,'' he said.

''The five BRICS countries need to engage in dialogue and exchanges with more emerging markets and developing countries to increase mutual understanding and trust, tighten the bond of cooperation, and deepen the convergence of interests, so as to make the pie of cooperation bigger and the force for progress stronger, and contribute still more to the lofty vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind,'' he said.

In a congratulatory message to a virtual meeting attended by representatives from political parties, think-tanks and civil society organisations in BRICS countries and other developing nations, Xi said China is willing to work with all countries including the BRICS to promote common development around the world.

Given the fragile global economic recovery, widening development gap and serious challenges such as climate change and digital governance, the BRICS countries should remain true to their founding purposes and work with other developing countries to rise to challenges and open up brighter futures, Xi said.

China is ready to work with all countries, including the BRICS countries, to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, steadily push for the implementation of Global Development Initiatives, and jointly build a global development community, Xi said.

He stressed that political parties, think-tanks and civil society organisations of the BRICS and other developing countries should fulfill their responsibilities, deepen exchanges.

