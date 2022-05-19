President Kovind meets top leadership of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday met top leadership of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and discussed strengthening cooperation in the fields of Information Technology, health, education, tourism and culture and in the multilateral fora.

President Kovind, who arrived here on the second-leg of his two-nation tour of the Caribbean, met Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

''They discussed strengthening cooperation in the fields of Information Technology, health, education, tourism & culture and in the multilateral fora,'' the President's Office tweeted.

The two sides signed two MoUs on Exchange of Information and Assistance in Collection of Taxes and on ‘Refurbishment of Old Carter Community Centre’, it said.

This is the first visit by an Indian President to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. President Kovind is accompanied by his wife Savita.

He will also address the House of Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an important partner for India and both nations are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, an official statement said. President Kovind arrived in Kingstown after participating in a range of activities in Jamaica, including an address to the joint sitting of the Jamaican parliament.

He said Jamaica has welcomed Indians with open arms and given them dignity and respect. As a result, not just politics; but business, music, sports, dress, and food have all witnessed a rich Indian presence.

The President also attended a banquet hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen, according to a press release issued by the President’s Office. In his banquet speech, Kovind thanked Allen for the warm welcome, and said that Jamaica has a very special place in India. “Names of cricket-icons like George Headley, Michael Holding and Chris Gayle are admired by generations of cricket lovers in India. The greatness of Usain Bolt is well known to Indian sports lovers,” Kovind added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)