'Blatant compromise' with national security: Cong slams govt over Pangong Tso bridge issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 22:27 IST
The Congress on Thursday termed as ''meek'' the government's reaction to reports that China was building a second bridge across Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh and alleged that it was a ''blatant compromise'' with India's national security. A day after reports emerged about China building the bridge, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the area where the reported construction is being undertaken is under the occupation of that country for decades.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India monitors such developments.

Tagging a video of Bagchi's remarks, Congress chief sokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, ''Such meek & cowering response to building of 2nd bridge by China on Pangong Tso Lake is a blatant compromise with our 'National Security'.'' ''China continuously violates our territorial integrity and a diffident Modi Govt just cedes our territory. This is deprecable & condemnable!'' he said.

In response to queries over the media reports, Bagchi said at the media briefing, ''We have seen media reports and other reports on the so-called bridge...somebody said second bridge or if it is an expansion of the current bridge.'' He said India always felt that the area that is referred to in the reports is under the occupation of the Chinese side for decades.

