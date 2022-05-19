Majority of U.S. Senate backs $40 bln in Ukraine aid, voting continues
A majority of the U.S. Senate backed nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine on Thursday, with passage sending the bill to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law as Washington races to keep military assistance flowing nearly three months after Russia's invasion.
As voting continued, there were 62 votes in favor of the package and nine against it.
