Joint committee to take up matter of Sikh prisoners with PM, HM

A joint committee will take up the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said on Thursday.

Formed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the joint committee would also hold meetings with the chief ministers of Karnataka and Delhi, asking them to immediately take a decision on the release of Sikh prisoners in their states.

The members of the joint-committee include Dhami, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjeet Singh Mann, head of Damdami Taksal Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa on behalf of the ‘sant samaj’ and head of Tarna Dal Harian Vela Baba Nihal Singh on behalf of Nihang Singh jathebandis (organisations).

Addressing a press conference after the first meeting of the committee held here, Dhami said, “Efforts will be made to hold the meetings with the PM and HM within 15 days.” ''In the meeting, all members have pledged to take this task to its conclusion with uniformity and expressed commitment to perform every responsibility entrusted upon them diligently,'' said Dhami.

The SGPC president said with the consensus of all the members of the committee, it has been decided to form an advisory committee of retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts and take views from all the respective organisations.

He added that sub-committees would be formed according to requirements.

''Before meeting the Prime Minister and Home Minister, the detailed list of all the Sikh prisoners of Sikh struggle will be prepared, in which, complete information about the Sikh prisoners and their present status will be recorded'', he said.

The motive is to convey correct information to the governments, so that they can know about Sikh prisoners who have served more time in jails than the punishment given to them, said Dhami.

