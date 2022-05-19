Indian Youth Congress to launch 'India Jodo' campaign on Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:29 IST
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday said it will start an 'India Jodo' campaign from May 21 to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

It will also organise blood donation camps, photography exhibitions based on Rajiv Gandhi's life and talent hunt programmes, the IYC said in a statement.

''The foundation of the digital revolution we are in today was laid by Rajiv Gandhi in the country. Through this program, we will usher in a new revolution as the beginning of connecting India,'' IYC national president Srinivas BV said.

Addressing the media, he also invited the youngsters of the country to reach the Talkatora Stadium on May 21 and be a part of the programme.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at a poll rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu. Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed.

In a May 1999 order, the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentences of four convicts – Perarivalan, Murugan, Santham, and Nalini.

On Thursday, convict AG Perarivalan was released after 31 years in prison.

