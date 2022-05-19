Left Menu

Politics in the name of religion, threat to democracy: Ashok Gehlot slams Centre over its stand on Gyanvapi mosque case

After the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case till Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre for 'doing politics in the name of religion' and posing a 'threat to democracy'.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case till Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre for 'doing politics in the name of religion' and posing a 'threat to democracy'. Addressing the reporters here on Thursday, Gehlot said, "Where is the country heading? The Centre is doing politics in the name of religion. This is posing a threat to democracy."

"Common people have to realise that they are being misled in the name of religion. This is not in favour of public interest," Gehlot said. After the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case till Friday, the Varanasi court too has posted the matter to May 23 for the next hearing. Deferring the hearing till Friday, the apex court on Thursday asked the lower court, before which the proceedings are pending, not to take any further action in the case till then.

The decision came after the SC was informed that Senior Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side before the Varanasi court and was indisposed on the last date of hearing, had been discharged from hospital only Wednesday. The apex court had earlier ordered authorities to secure the site in the complex where a Shivling was claimed to have been found, and allowed people to offer prayers at the mosque without restrictions. (ANI)

