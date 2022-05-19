Left Menu

Finland will provide answers to Turkey's concerns, Finnish president says

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:54 IST
Finland will go through the demands Turkey has expressed in opposing Finland's and Sweden's plans to join the NATO military alliance, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Thursday, after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and his Swedish counterpart at the White House.

"We have reason to go through appropriately what Turkey has expressed and then provide our clear answers," Niinisto told reporters, adding he believes the matter would be discussed on a "high level."

