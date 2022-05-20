Left Menu

BJYM activists paste 'Baba Vishwanath Marg' banner on Aurangzeb Lane in Delhi

Its shameful to have name of a road after him, Rukhar said.Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM demands Kejriwal government to change all such names of roads and other public places bearing names of Mughal rulers who hurt Hindu sentiments, he said.A senior police officer said while on patrolling, they spotted the alleged banner on the signboard and removed it.We will take legal action in the matter under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, the officer said.When New Delhi Municipal Council officials visited the spot, no damage or defacement was found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 00:11 IST
A group of BJP's youth wing BJYM's activists on Thursday pasted a banner of 'Baba Vishwanath Marg' on the signage of Aurangzeb Lane in Lyutens' Delhi saying that the Mughal emperor has killed lakhs of Hindus.

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha president Vasu Rukhsar said that the activists of the outfit have ''changed the name of Aurangzeb Lane to Vishwanath Marg''.

''Aurangzeb killed lakhs of Hindus and destroyed their religious places. It''s shameful to have name of a road after him,'' Rukhar said.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) demands Kejriwal government to change all such names of roads and other public places bearing names of Mughal rulers who hurt Hindu sentiments, he said.

A senior police officer said while on patrolling, they spotted the alleged banner on the signboard and removed it.

''We will take legal action in the matter under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act,'' the officer said.

When New Delhi Municipal Council officials visited the spot, no damage or defacement was found. Police had already taken action. No complaint submitted by NDMC so far, a senior NDMC official said.

This is not the first time that such activities of defacement and demands to change the names of the roads have surfaced. Recently, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had demanded that Aurangzeb Lane should be renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, Humayun Road as Maharshi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road. In 2020, a day before the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, former union minister Vijay Goel defaced the Babar Road signboard in central Delhi, demanding that it be called 5 August Marg instead.

