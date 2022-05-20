Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Donbas region has been completely destroyed
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 02:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russian forces had "completely destroyed" the eastern Donbas region and accused Moscow of carrying out senseless bombardments as it intensified its offensive.
"In the Donbas, the occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there - and that is not an exaggeration," he said in a late night video address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Donbas
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK revokes Moscow bourse's status as recognised exchange
Moscow declares 7 employees of Danish embassy in Russia personae non gratae
Posters appear in Moscow accusing famous Swedes of backing Nazism
Moscow's mood ahead of Victory Day mixes anxiety and resilience
Russia summons Poland's ambassador in Moscow - Polish foreign minister