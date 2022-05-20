Alberta premier Jason Kenney to stay on until new party head elected

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will remain as premier and leader of the United Conservative Party (UCP) until his successor is chosen, the party said on Thursday, just a day after Kenney said he would step down. The premier of Canada's main oil-producing province, Kenney announced his intention to resign as party leader on Wednesday after receiving only 51.4% of votes in a leadership review, following criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and top-down leadership style.

His decision came as a surprise after he had previously vowed to remain leader, even if he received a simple majority of only 50% plus one. The party met on Thursday to choose an interim leader and premier, and launch a leadership race ahead of Alberta's provincial election in spring 2023.

"... We have affirmed Premier Jason Kenney's continued leadership of our caucus and government until such time as a new leader is chosen, the timing of which will be determined by the United Conservative Party," UCP caucus chair Nathan Neudorf said in a statement. The UCP leadership race could take several months. The party was formed in 2017 by a merger of Alberta's two largest right-wing parties, the Progressive Conservatives and the Wildrose Party.

