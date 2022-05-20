Attempt to muzzle a strong voice: RJD's Alok Mehta on CBI raids at multiple locations of party chief Lalu Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Alok Mehta on Friday condemned the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at multiple locations linked to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that this is an attempt to muzzle a strong voice. "This is an attempt to muzzle a strong voice. CBI's direction and actions are completely biased," said Mehta.

CBI is conducting raids in connection with a fresh case relating to the alleged 'land for railway job scam'. Prabhunath Yadav, brother of RJD chief Lalu Yadav said, "It is unfortunate that a person who is ill is being deliberately troubled like this. It is well known who is behind this."

Earlier in the day, CBI registered a fresh case against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter in a complaint related to alleged "land for railway job scam". Meanwhile, the RJD leaders and workers protested against ongoing CBI raids at multiple locations of party chief Lalu Yadav.

According to sources, CBI searches are underway at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar linked to Lalu Yadav. "The fresh case of corruption has been registered against Lalu Yadav in a case related to 'land for railway job scam'," said sources.

The alleged scam took place when Yadav was Railway Minister. Last month in April, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to RJD chief in the Rs 139.35-crore illegal withdrawal from Doranda Treasury case. The case is related to the fodder scam. (ANI)

