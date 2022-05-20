Macron to unveil new government on Friday afternoon- Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 10:48 IST
- Country:
- France
President Emmanuel Macron's new government will be announced on Friday afternoon with a first meeting of the new cabinet slated for Monday, the French Presidency said on Friday.
On Monday, Macron picked Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister to steer the cabinet through planned reforms and help the president secure a parliamentary majority in June - only the second time in 30 years that a woman has got the job.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour
- Emmanuel Macron
- Macron
- French
- Elisabeth Borne
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-COVID-hit Beijing returns to work after subdued Labour Day break
UP: Child-less contractor kidnaps labourer's toddler son, arrested in 3 hrs
UK Labour Party leader Starmer faces investigation over potential lockdown breach - Telegraph
UK Labour Party leader Starmer says election is big turning point
Char Dham yatra: Five pilgrims, one labourer die of heart attack in three days