Left Menu

Macron to unveil new government on Friday afternoon- Elysee

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 10:48 IST
Macron to unveil new government on Friday afternoon- Elysee
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron's new government will be announced on Friday afternoon with a first meeting of the new cabinet slated for Monday, the French Presidency said on Friday.

On Monday, Macron picked Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister to steer the cabinet through planned reforms and help the president secure a parliamentary majority in June - only the second time in 30 years that a woman has got the job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022