Raj Thackeray puts off his June 5 Ayodhya visit

The MNS chief had recently courted a controversy after he demanded that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed or else his party workers would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside these place at a higher volume.Recently, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had opposed Thackerays proposed visit to Ayodhya and warned that he will not be allowed to enter the Uttar Pradesh city till he tendered a public apology for humiliating north Indians in the past.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 10:49 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday announced that his visit to Ayodhya scheduled on June 5 has been put off. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said his tour to the Uttar Pradesh city has been put off for the time being and that he would speak about it during his rally in Pune on May 22 morning.

Thackeray''s tweet came amid reports that he is unwell. The MNS chief had recently courted a controversy after he demanded that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed or else his party workers would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside these places at a higher volume.

Recently, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had opposed Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya and warned that he will not be allowed to enter the Uttar Pradesh city till he tendered a public apology for ''humiliating'' north Indians in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

