Left Menu

UK government will publish Sue Gray report as soon as possible - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:03 IST
UK government will publish Sue Gray report as soon as possible - minister
Dominic Raab Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Friday the government would publish a full report by senior British civil servant Sue Gray on lockdown rule-breaking social gatherings as soon as possible once they get the final report.

"The minute we get the final report, we'll publish it as soon as possible and the Prime Minister said he'll come to the House of Commons and take questions so that we have that additional tier of transparency and accountability," Raab told Times Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022