UK government will publish Sue Gray report as soon as possible - minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Friday the government would publish a full report by senior British civil servant Sue Gray on lockdown rule-breaking social gatherings as soon as possible once they get the final report.
"The minute we get the final report, we'll publish it as soon as possible and the Prime Minister said he'll come to the House of Commons and take questions so that we have that additional tier of transparency and accountability," Raab told Times Radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raab
- House of Commons
- Times Radio
- Dominic Raab
- British
- Britain
- Sue Gray
Advertisement