Left Menu

PM Modi cautions against sparking controversies over languages, says every regional language 'worth worshipping'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned against the attempts being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages, saying that BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:55 IST
PM Modi cautions against sparking controversies over languages, says every regional language 'worth worshipping'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned against the attempts being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages, saying that BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping. "In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP," PM Modi said while issuing a piece of advise to workers not to fall into the trap of such parties.

PM Modi further cautioned the party office bearers, "attempts will be made to deviate you from country's development issues but you have to stick to them." The Prime Minister said that the BJP considers Indian languages as the soul of India and a link to a better future for the nation.

"Prioritizing local languages in the new National Education Policy reflects our commitment to each regional language. The BJP considers Indian languages to be the soul of India and a link to a better future for the nation," said PM Modi while virtually addressing BJP national office bearers meeting in Jaipur. The meeting of the national office bearers of the BJP began on Thursday with the meeting of the national general secretaries.Senior party leaders including national office bearers, state party chiefs, and organisational secretaries are participating in the BJP meeting. The meeting is presided over by party chief JP Nadda.

Apart from focusing on organisational issues, preparations for the assembly elections to be held this year and next year will also be discussed, sources had earlier said.Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year. Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year

Earlier in April, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep engaged in a Twitter spat over Hindi being a national language. As per media reports, during an event, Sudeepa stated that "Hindi is no more a national language."

Hitting back at the actor, Ajay Devgn asked him on Twitter why the south industries dub films in Hindi then. "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," Devgn said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022