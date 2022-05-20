PM Modi cautions against sparking controversies over languages, says every regional language 'worth worshipping'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned against the attempts being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages, saying that BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping. "In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP," PM Modi said while issuing a piece of advise to workers not to fall into the trap of such parties.

PM Modi further cautioned the party office bearers, "attempts will be made to deviate you from country's development issues but you have to stick to them." The Prime Minister said that the BJP considers Indian languages as the soul of India and a link to a better future for the nation.

"Prioritizing local languages in the new National Education Policy reflects our commitment to each regional language. The BJP considers Indian languages to be the soul of India and a link to a better future for the nation," said PM Modi while virtually addressing BJP national office bearers meeting in Jaipur. The meeting of the national office bearers of the BJP began on Thursday with the meeting of the national general secretaries.Senior party leaders including national office bearers, state party chiefs, and organisational secretaries are participating in the BJP meeting. The meeting is presided over by party chief JP Nadda.

Apart from focusing on organisational issues, preparations for the assembly elections to be held this year and next year will also be discussed, sources had earlier said.Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year. Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year

Earlier in April, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep engaged in a Twitter spat over Hindi being a national language. As per media reports, during an event, Sudeepa stated that "Hindi is no more a national language."

Hitting back at the actor, Ajay Devgn asked him on Twitter why the south industries dub films in Hindi then. "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," Devgn said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)