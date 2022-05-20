Left Menu

New Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal to visit China on May 21

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:33 IST
New Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal to visit China on May 21
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At the special invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China between May 21 and 22, his maiden visit to China after assuming office last month, it was announced on Friday.

Bilawal's visit will coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the Foreign Office said here.

"This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month," the Foreign Office said, adding that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, and senior officials will also be part of the minister's delegation.

The foreign minister during his visit will hold extensive consultations with Wang Yi.

The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022