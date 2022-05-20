Elon Musk to visit Brazil for talks with Bolsonaro government, official says
- Country:
- Brazil
Elon Musk is due to arrive in Brazil on Friday to discuss "connectivity and protection of the Amazon" with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government, Communications Minister Fábio Faria announced in a tweet. Musk's visit is a boost for Bolsonaro, who has found himself increasingly isolated on the global stage since former U.S. President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid in 2020.
Bolsonaro, who idolizes Trump, has also been shunned for his proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine war: Reports reveal women are stepping up, impact on education
Ukraine: Journalists targeted and in danger, warn top rights experts
India, France express concern on global food security in light of Ukraine war
WRAPUP 1-Prolonged truce needed for Mariupol evacuations, Ukraine's president says
U.S. intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals -NY Times