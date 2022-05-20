Left Menu

Sidhu reaches court in Patiala to surrender after SC sentencing in 1988 road rage case

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:14 IST
Sidhu reaches court in Patiala to surrender after SC sentencing in 1988 road rage case
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu reached a court here Friday afternoon to surrender a day after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road-rage case.

Some party leaders including Navtej Singh Cheema accompanied him from his home to the district court, located close to the former Punjab Congress president's residence.

Cheema drove Sidhu to the court in an SUV.

On Friday morning, a few supporters had turned up at the residence of Sidhu.

Patiala District Congress Committee president Narinder Pal Lali, in a message to party supporters Thursday night, had said Sidhu would reach the court at 10 am. He had urged them to reach the court complex around 9:30 am.

The cricketer-turned politician's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had reached the Patiala residence on Thursday night.

The Supreme Court had Thursday sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the road-rage case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man had died in the road rage incident.

After the SC verdict, Sidhu had tweeted he ''will submit to the majesty of the law''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022