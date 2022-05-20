Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says to speak to Finland on Saturday

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:59 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak to Finland on Saturday, while maintaining his opposition to Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids a week after he first voiced objections to the move.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Erdogan said he had discussed the issue with the Dutch prime minister on Friday and would also speak to Britain on Saturday. He did not specify who he would speak to in Finland or Britain.

