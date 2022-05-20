Turkey's Erdogan says to speak to Finland on Saturday
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:59 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak to Finland on Saturday, while maintaining his opposition to Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids a week after he first voiced objections to the move.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Erdogan said he had discussed the issue with the Dutch prime minister on Friday and would also speak to Britain on Saturday. He did not specify who he would speak to in Finland or Britain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sweden says it received U.S. security assurances if it hands in NATO application
Blinken reassures Sweden ahead of country's NATO application
Kim Cattrall shares her experience working with intimacy coordinator for the first time
NATO chief says alliance will increase presence in Baltic sea if Sweden applies - SVT
U.S. offers assurances to Sweden, Finland over NATO application