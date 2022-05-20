Left Menu

Bruno Le Maire to stay on as French finance minister in reshuffle

The presidential campaign underscored the widespread discontent towards ballooning living costs and Macron himself. Although polls show he should be able to form a ruling majority, he is under pressure from an alliance of left-wing parties and a re-energized far-right leader, Marine Le Pen. Finance Ministry officials did not immediately comment on Le Maire's reported job renewal.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:00 IST
Bruno Le Maire to stay on as French finance minister in reshuffle
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)

Bruno Le Maire will retain his job as French finance minister in a government overhaul to be announced by President Emmanuel Macron's office later on Friday, BFM TV reported, citing unnamed sources.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will also retain his portfolio, BFM TV reported. Re-elected in April, Macron names his new government as he acts to recast his leadership and persuade voters that he has heard their frustrations ahead of parliamentary elections next month.

Macron wants to start afresh after April's vote saw the far-right come its closest yet to power, with the coronavirus pandemic and now surging inflation reversing some of the hard-fought gains earned by moves to liberalize the economy. The presidential campaign underscored the widespread discontent towards ballooning living costs and Macron himself. Although polls show he should be able to form a ruling majority, he is under pressure from an alliance of left-wing parties and a re-energized far-right leader, Marine Le Pen.

Finance Ministry officials did not immediately comment on Le Maire's reported job renewal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022