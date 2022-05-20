Bruno Le Maire to stay on as French finance minister in reshuffle

Bruno Le Maire will retain his job as French finance minister in a government overhaul to be announced by President Emmanuel Macron's office later on Friday, BFM TV reported, citing unnamed sources.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will also retain his portfolio, BFM TV reported. Re-elected in April, Macron names his new government as he acts to recast his leadership and persuade voters that he has heard their frustrations ahead of parliamentary elections next month.

Macron wants to start afresh after April's vote saw the far-right come its closest yet to power, with the coronavirus pandemic and now surging inflation reversing some of the hard-fought gains earned by moves to liberalize the economy. The presidential campaign underscored the widespread discontent towards ballooning living costs and Macron himself. Although polls show he should be able to form a ruling majority, he is under pressure from an alliance of left-wing parties and a re-energized far-right leader, Marine Le Pen.

Finance Ministry officials did not immediately comment on Le Maire's reported job renewal.

