Left Menu

UP: Man booked for objectionable social media posts about holy sites of Muslims

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:23 IST
UP: Man booked for objectionable social media posts about holy sites of Muslims
  • Country:
  • India

A political activist has been booked in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh for his alleged objectionable social media posts about holy sites of Muslims, police said on Friday.

The case against Raghav Aggarwal was registered at Kotwali police station on Thursday under Section 153A (punishment for promotion of enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

He is accused of posting objectionable comments on Facebook about holy places of Muslims, SHO Anand Dev Mishra said.

Aggarwal is on the run, the SHO said.

Some people belonging to the minority community had protested over the issue and had demanded action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022