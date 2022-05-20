Left Menu

'Check out popular fiction in India': Tharoor's swipe at govt over tackling Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:44 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a dig at the government by posting a picture seemingly from a shop where the book 'A Nation to Protect', chronicling its response to the Covid pandemic, is displayed in the ''popular fiction'' segment.

''Check out #PopularFiction in India these days!'' Tharoor tweeted along with the picture.

The book authored by Priyam Gandhi-Mody has Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its cover page and gives an account of the central government's response to the Covid-19.

Tharoor also took a swipe at the government by comparing the prices of food items during the current NDA rule and the UPA era.

''One more difference between the UPA era & the NDA: you feel it daily!'' Tharoor tweeted with the hashtag inflation.

He shared a list of food items such as rice, wheat, sugar, tomato and onion with their prices in 2014 and 2022.

