Swatantra Dev Singh recognised as leader of UP Legislative Council

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Manvendra Singh on Friday recognised Jal Shakti and Flood Control Minister Swatantra Dev Singh as the leader of the Upper House, an official said.

The session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is scheduled to start on Monday.

Principal Secretary of the Legislative Council Rajesh Singh informed about the recognition of Swatantra Dev Singh, the state BJP president, as the leader of the House.

The Legislative Council chairman also recognised Akshay Pratap Singh as the leader of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in the House, the official added.

Dinesh Sharma was the leader of the House in the previous government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Sharma was then the deputy chief minister.

