Catherine Colonna, French envoy to Britain, to be named foreign minister - BFM
- Country:
- Germany
Catherine Colonna, France's ambassador to the United Kingdom and former spokesperson for the late President Jacques Chirac, is set to be named as France's new foreign minister, BFM TV reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.
Colonna, 66, is the second woman to take the helm of France's foreign ministry after a short failed stint by Michele Alliot-Marie in 2010. The seasoned diplomat has held posts in Washington and Brussels, is a former ambassador to Italy and a former secretary of state for European affairs.
Her appointment may signal that President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to appease a diplomatic corps angered by his past accusations of civil servants at times working against the executive. It will also help with continuity regarding the conflict in Ukraine, given London's active support of Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India, France express concern on global food security in light of Ukraine war
India, France express concern on humanitarian situation, human rights violations in Afghanistan
India, France discuss ways to jointly increase mobility of students, skilled workers
France backs India’s bid for permanent membership in reformed UNSC, NSG
India, France discuss unitedly dealing with terrorism, challenges in Indo-Pacific