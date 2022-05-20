US Domestic News Roundup: Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet; Massachusetts identifies first 2022 U.S. case of monkeypox infection and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as "utterly untrue" claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016. Business Insider reported earlier on Thursday that Musk's SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her.

Massachusetts identifies first 2022 U.S. case of monkeypox infection

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday said it had confirmed a single case of monkeypox virus infection in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)said its labs confirmed the infection to be monkeypox on Wednesday afternoon.

In case by Trump-era prosecutor, ex-FBI official says former Clinton campaign lawyer did not disclose client

An ex-FBI official testified on Thursday that a former lawyer for Hillary Clinton's presidential election campaign said he was not acting on behalf of any client when in 2016 he relayed a tip about Donald Trump's possible ties to Russia. The Clinton campaign lawyer, Michael Sussmann, is accused of lying to the FBI by hiding his political ties, which he denies. Former FBI general counsel James Baker testified in federal court for several hours on Thursday about a September 2016 meeting with Sussmann.

Explainer-How could abortion be prosecuted in the U.S.?

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established a nationwide right to an abortion, clearing the way for the procedure to be banned or tightly restricted in 26 states. Below is a look at penalties abortion providers could face in a post-Roe world and whether the laws could apply to women seeking abortions.

Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shortage

Aptamil maker Danone SA has stepped up shipments of infant formula from Europe to address a shortage in the United States, according to U.S customs data and an analysis of ocean cargo data by shipping consultancy Ocean Audit for Reuters. Danone, the world's second-biggest baby milk formula maker but a relatively small player in the United States, shipped much of the product from Britain and the Netherlands by ocean freight through its Nutricia North America arm.

Oklahoma lawmakers pass a near-total abortion ban

Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would ban nearly all abortions and would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps women terminate a pregnancy. The bill would take effect immediately upon being signed by Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, making it the most restrictive abortion ban in the United States.

Buffalo, N.Y., mass murder suspect returns to court as grand jury probes rampage

The 18-year-old white man accused of killing 10 people in a live-streamed shooting in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, briefly appeared in court on Thursday in a case that has spurred a national debate over the intersection of guns, hate, and the internet. The hearing before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah was adjourned within a few minutes after prosecutors said in court that a grand jury investigating the case had voted to indict the suspect, Payton Gendron. He was ordered to remain in custody without bail.

Texas power use hits monthly record again during a heatwave

Power demand in Texas hit a monthly record on Thursday and will likely break that high on Friday as consumers keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering spring heatwave. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, said conditions were normal early Friday.

First stop Samsung: Biden touts S.Korean role in securing global supply chains

Joe Biden's first stop on his inaugural trip to Asia as U.S. president on Friday was a massive Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant, underscoring a message of economic security with an eye on China and the war in Ukraine. Biden landed at the U.S. military's Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, and immediately drove to Samsung's nearby factory, the largest semiconductor plant in the world. There he greeted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, a relative newcomer to politics, for the first time in person.

After delay, U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approves $40 billion in Ukraine aid

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved nearly $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine on Thursday sending the bill to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law as Washington races to keep military assistance flowing nearly three months after Russia's invasion. The Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the emergency package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance, by far the largest U.S. aid package for Ukraine to date. All 11 no votes were from Republicans.

