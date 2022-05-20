Centre raising religious matters to divert people's attention, says Maha Cong chief

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was raising religious issues to divert people's attention from real problems and added that his party would continue to seek answers in the interest of common citizens.

Talking to reporters here, Patole said the Centre was subjecting Maharashtra to ''step motherly'' treatment when it came to funds disbursal.

''The current situation in the country is extremely worrying. The rupee is depreciating daily, and inflation and unemployment has been rising sharply. The BJP is diverting public attention from key issues by raising religious and communal matters.'' ''The Modi government has failed on all fronts. It should take decisions to give relief to people. The Congress will continue to raise important issues in public interest and will seek answers from the Centre,'' he added.

He said the Congress didn't need to learn about Hinduism from anyone, adding that humanity was the true religion that needed to be nurtured.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi had not raised taxes in the state in the last two-and-half years, whereas the Centre had not paid it GST dues, which is injustice to the state as most of the money that goes into the coffers of the Union government is contributed from here, Patole claimed.

The state government has earned Rs 26 lakh crore from fuel tax and it is wrong for the BJP to expect the state government to reduce taxes while the Centre continues with its loot, he charged.

