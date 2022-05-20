Left Menu

Macron appoints London ambassador as foreign minister, Le Maire remains on finance - Elysee

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday appointed France's current ambassador to Britain, career diplomat Catherine Colonna, as the country's new foreign minister, the Elysee said as part of a government overhaul following his re-election in April. They will report to Elisabeth Borne, 61, a soft-spoken, leaft-leaning career bureaucrat who Macron on Monday picked as his new prime minister, only the second woman to get the job.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:02 IST
Macron appoints London ambassador as foreign minister, Le Maire remains on finance - Elysee
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday appointed France's current ambassador to Britain, career diplomat Catherine Colonna, as the country's new foreign minister, the Elysee said as part of a government overhaul following his re-election in April. Current Finance and Economy minister Bruno Le Maire and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will keep their jobs, the Elysee's secretary general added as he read out the new names standing on the palace's front stairway, confirming earlier reports.

Outgoing Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will take over a newly created ministerial portfolio for "energy transition", the Elysee said. They will report to Elisabeth Borne, 61, a soft-spoken, leaft-leaning career bureaucrat who Macron on Monday picked as his new prime minister, only the second woman to get the job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022