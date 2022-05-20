Macron appoints London ambassador as foreign minister, Le Maire remains on finance - Elysee
President Emmanuel Macron on Friday appointed France's current ambassador to Britain, career diplomat Catherine Colonna, as the country's new foreign minister, the Elysee said as part of a government overhaul following his re-election in April. They will report to Elisabeth Borne, 61, a soft-spoken, leaft-leaning career bureaucrat who Macron on Monday picked as his new prime minister, only the second woman to get the job.
President Emmanuel Macron on Friday appointed France's current ambassador to Britain, career diplomat Catherine Colonna, as the country's new foreign minister, the Elysee said as part of a government overhaul following his re-election in April. Current Finance and Economy minister Bruno Le Maire and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will keep their jobs, the Elysee's secretary general added as he read out the new names standing on the palace's front stairway, confirming earlier reports.
Outgoing Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will take over a newly created ministerial portfolio for "energy transition", the Elysee said. They will report to Elisabeth Borne, 61, a soft-spoken, leaft-leaning career bureaucrat who Macron on Monday picked as his new prime minister, only the second woman to get the job.
