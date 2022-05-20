New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL80 PB-SIDHU-3RDLD-SURRENDER Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail Patiala: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered before a court here on Friday, a day after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage death case.

DEL47 UP-AZAM-JAIL-3RDLD BAIL Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan released from prison Sitapur (UP): Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

LGD12 UP-HC-GYANVAPI HC adjourns hearing on Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till July 6 Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till July 6.

DEL42 PM-2NDLD BJP Govt's 8 years devoted to development, don't fall in trap of opposition's 'ecosystem': Modi, asks BJP to fix goals for next 25 yrs Jaipur: Asserting that eight years of his government have been dedicated to good governance and social justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked BJP leaders to stick to the issues of national interests and not to ''fall in the trap'' of some political parties with an ''ecosystem'' to divert the country's attention from main matters.

DEL90 RJ-LD BJP-MEET Union ministers to visit villages to mark govt's anniversary: BJP, says 'MYY factor' paved way for victory in assembly polls Jaipur: Crediting the ''MYY factor'' for its victory in the recent assembly polls, the BJP on Friday announced that all Union ministers will visit villages across the country to mark eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and take feedback on welfare schemes.

DES46 HR-KHATTAR Want more water, ask Punjab to release Haryana's share: Khattar to Delhi govt Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday asked the Delhi’s AAP government not to indulge in ''petty politics'' over the water sharing issue, saying if it wants more water then it should ask Punjab to release his state's ''legitimate share''.

