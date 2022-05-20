Left Menu

Modi asking BJP leaders to fix goals for 25 years shows his arrogance: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:10 IST
Modi asking BJP leaders to fix goals for 25 years shows his arrogance: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to BJP leaders that they should fix goals for next 25 years showed his ''arrogance'' and people will reply to it in the times to come.

''In democracy, no one can predict future. What will be the mood of the public tomorrow, no one can tell this. Therefore, this is his arrogance and people will give a reply when the time comes,'' he told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

In a virtual address to a meeting of BJP national office-bearers in Jaipur, Modi said it is the time for the BJP to fix its goals for next 25 years and work continuously for them.

Gehlot said the BJP organised the meeting in Jaipur in a hurry after the Congress held its Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

The chief minister said several excellent schemes have been launched in the state for public welfare, which will set the narrative for the Congress for the next Assembly elections in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022