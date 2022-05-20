1988 road rage case: Sidhu surrenders after sentencing, sent to Patiala central jail

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was brought to Patiala central jail on Friday after he surrendered to serve the one-year imprisonment awarded by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage death case. "He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) has surrendered himself before Chief Judicial Magistrate. He is under judicial custody. Medical examination and other legal procedures will be adopted," Surinder Dalla, media advisor to Sidhu told ANI.

Sidhu was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. The court had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu and also acquitted Sidhu's associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu in the case.

The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to lack of evidence in the case and giving the benefit of the doubt. It was then challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.

On December 27, 1988 Sidhu allegedly beat Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. (ANI)

