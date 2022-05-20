BJP passes resolution to focus on 'MYY' equation at high-level meet in Jaipur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national officer bearers on Friday passed a resolution to focus on 'MYY' - Mahila Yuva Yojana - an emphasis on which also benefitted the party in the recently held state assembly elections. Addressing reporters after the meeting in Jaipur, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said that the MYY equation is important for the party as it received a good response from the elections, especially during the elections. Therefore, it has been decided to work around this scheme in a more effective manner, said Tawde.

"On May 30, to celebrate PM Modi-led government's eight years, the proposed theme is eight years of service, good governance and poor welfare. In this, the schemes for the prosperity of the farmers which were launched in the last eight years and their positive results will be highlighted," said Tawde. Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led Central government, Tawde said that farmers along with fishermen are getting the benefit of the Kisan Credit Card which has shown positive results.

"Needy people got all the benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic through Aadhaar and Direct Benefit Transfer. The entire benefit given to the beneficiaries is being transferred to their bank accounts today," he added. He said that the Union Ministers will travel across the country on behalf of the party to reach out to the families of all the beneficiaries from May 30 to June 14 on the occasion of eight years of Modi-government.

"All the Union Ministers will stay overnight in the villages and interact directly with the beneficiaries," Tawde said. At the same time, a resolution was also passed in the meeting against the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan. It has been alleged that the way the anti-people government of Rajasthan works has made the state a crime capital, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of farmers' loan waiver has not been fulfilled till date, along with this, the incidents of paper leaks of recruitment examinations have also increased, in which family members of government ministers are allegedly involved. "Rajasthan has maximum unemployment, but the state government is doing the politics of vengeance. The Gehlot government does not have an agenda for the development of the people and crores of rupees are being spent on the makeover of Rahul Gandhi," he added.

In the resolution passed in today's meeting, it has been said that it is the result of the Central government and BJP government's policies in the states that the total vote share of the party which was 39 per cent in 2014 has now reached 42 per cent, he said. Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year. (ANI)

