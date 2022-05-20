Owaisi urges SC to 'walk the talk' on top court's decision to tranfer Gayanvapi mosque case to district judge

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday requested the Supreme Court to "walk the talk" over the Gayanvapi mosque case while recollecting the apex court's statements during the Ram temple case hearing. Owaisi reacted to the top court's decision of transferring the Gayanvapi mosque case from the civil judge to the district judge.

While speaking to reporters, Owaisi said, "If SC has said to allow religious observance, it includes Wazu from the pond." He further said that one cannot offer namaaz until the person performs 'Wazu'. Wazu or wudu is a washing and cleansing ritual that's performed before offering namaz. The fountain can be preserved but the pond should be open, Owaisi said.

"Places of Worship Act 1991 was made to prevent future controversies. SC has said during its Ram Mandir hearing that the Act is a part of the constitution's basic structure. The court must walk the talk," he stated. Earlier today, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case from the civil judge to the district judge, Varanasi.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha ordered that a "senior and experienced" judicial officer of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service should examine the case. The bench said District Judge should decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi. (ANI)

