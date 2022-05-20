Left Menu

UN adviser says Libyan joint committee reached consensus on 137 articles of draft constitution

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-05-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 23:12 IST
The United Nations' secretary general's special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said on Friday that the Joint Committee between the Libyan House of Representatives and the High Council of State on Constitutional Track has reached "an initial consensus" on 137 articles of a draft constitution.

"I am particularly pleased that you were able to agree on Chapter 2 on the rights and freedoms, as well as on the Chapters on legislative and judicial authority,' Williams said in a statement.

