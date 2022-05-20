Left Menu

U.S. consular officer visited detained basketball player Griner in Russia on Thursday

A U.S. consular officer visited detained basketball player Brittney Griner in Russia on Thursday but the United States insists that Moscow grant regular access to her and other detainees, the State Department said on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 23:45 IST
U.S. consular officer visited detained basketball player Griner in Russia on Thursday
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. consular officer visited detained basketball player Brittney Griner in Russia on Thursday but the United States insists that Moscow grant regular access to her and other detainees, the State Department said on Friday. "The consular officer found her continuing to do as well as could be expected under these exceedingly challenging circumstances," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

"But again, our message is a clear and simple one: we continue to insist that Russia allow consistent and timely consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees," he said. "One-off visits are not sufficient."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022