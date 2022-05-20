Left Menu

U.S. says Turkey's approach to Sweden, Finland NATO bid not a bilateral topic

20-05-2022
Turkey's approach to the NATO accession process of Sweden and Finland is not a bilateral issue between Washington and Ankara, State Department spokesperson said on Friday, adding that the Biden administration remained confident that there will be consensus on the issue.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Turkey has expressed strong opposition to the Nordic countries' ascension, pressing Sweden to halt support for Kurdish militants it considers part of a terrorist group and both to lift their bans on some arms sales to Turkey.

