Tunisia union says it rejects form of dialogue proposed by president

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 21-05-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 00:10 IST
Tunisia's UGTT union said on Friday it rejects the form of dialogue proposed by President Kais Saied, in the first reaction to the president's appointment of an advisory body to prepare a new constitution and propose economic and political reforms.

The UGTT Union is the most influential player in the country with about one million members and the ability to hit the economy with strikes. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

