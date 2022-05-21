U.S. reiterates call for 'thorough and transparent' investigation into killing of Palestinian-American journalist
The United States reiterated its call for a "thorough and transparent" investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and any investigation must include accountability, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.
