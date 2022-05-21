Left Menu

Finland, Sweden would be valuable additions to NATO, UK's Johnson tells Erdogan

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 02:51 IST
Finland, Sweden would be valuable additions to NATO, UK's Johnson tells Erdogan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Finland and Sweden would be valuable additions to the NATO alliance.

A spokesperson for Johnson said the PM also asked Erdogan on a call to work with Swedish, Finnish and NATO counterparts to address any concerns ahead of a leaders summit in Madrid next month, and said the UK stands ready to support.

The UK PM and the Turkish president also agreed to work to unlock supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks and alleviate rising global food prices, the Downing Street spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022