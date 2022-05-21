Pentagon's Kirby to take up senior White House communications role
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby will become the White House's National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
"In this role, Kirby will coordinate interagency efforts to explain United States policy and will serve as a senior administration voice on related matters, including as appropriate at the White House podium," the White House said.
Kirby, who has been the face of Pentagon briefings including during the Ukraine invasion in recent months, was previously at the State Department and also served as Pentagon Press Secretary to former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.
