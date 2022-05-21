Diversity never caused any conflict in India, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India is the only country in the world where people of different faiths live in harmony and further asserted that diversity has never been a cause for conflict. "India is a country where diversity has never been a cause for conflict. India is a country which also worships the 'Maryada Purushottam Ram' and also worships Krishna, who goes beyond the established limits. We celebrate occasions of Purnima and Amavasya also," Singh said while addressing 'Sanskar Abhuday Shivir' at Vadodara on Friday.

"India is the only country in the world where people of all religions live in harmony. 72 firkas (sections) of Muslim society are found in this country. India's oldest church (St Thomas Church in Kerala) dates back ages ago. When the people from the Parsis community faced persecution in their homeland, they first took refuge in this country and this region," he added. Union Minister also called for the promotion of women's empowerment. He said, "Today, when we are talking about giving equal rights to men and women, then it is necessary to know that women had a dignified place in Vedic and post-Vedic times. She was considered as Goddess, Sahadharmini, Ardhangini, Sahachari here."

Singh rejected the view that sees an inherent conflict between modernity and tradition. He said, "Denying the past is like denying the present. Despite all material success, people are in search of spiritual well being and in spite of modernity, we finally knock on the door of our eternal thoughts and philosophies to find answers to the questions of our existence. We have to make sure that as much as our youth wears coat-pants-tie with confidence, they wear dhoti-kurta with as much pride. Our youth should be top in coding but should not lag behind in the knowledge of Veda-Purana-Upanishad." Highlighting that 'zero' is India's gift to humanity, he said, "India has given the world the Zero in Math... Right from Aryabhata, Varahamihir, Brahmagupta, Bodhayan, Charak, Sushruta, Nagarjuna to Sawai Jai Singh, India has led the way in Science. Indian scientist Baudhayan discovered the Pythagoras theorem years before Pythagoras did... The list of India's achievements in science is long but I am only taking a few names.. Today, when we are all working for the creation of a New India, it is important for all of us to understand our heritage... Just like a building cannot be strong without a foundation, a tree cannot grow without roots. Similarly, a nation cannot be built without its cultural legacy."

Singh further mentioned that "You all are aware of the way the world is changing today. Along with all the scientific developments, human life is becoming easier on one hand, and on the other hand, you are all aware of the trough in which the world is going." "In such a situation, the world once again needs to think about the welfare of humanity, in which India can play the role of a leader. The world again needs a light, guidance, which our country can provide to this world through its thoughts," he added. (ANI)

