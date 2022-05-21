TN Cong pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi

Cadres and leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary.

Led by TNCC chief K S Alagiri, Congress workers paid homage at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur near here. The memorial was the site where the former Prime Minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber on May 21, 1991. The participants took an anti-terrorism pledge. A 'Rajiv Jyothi' motorcycle yatra, which was flagged off on May 20 by Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth at Tiruvotriyur here reached Sriperumbudur, a distance of about 57 km on Saturday. The Rajiv torch was handed over to Alagiri and party MP Su Thirunavukkarasar and K Selvaperunthagai, who is the Congress legislature party leader.

At the TNCC headquarters, 'Sathyamurthi Bhavan', here Congress leaders paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of Rajiv Gandhi.

