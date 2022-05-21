Left Menu

TN Cong pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi

Cadres and leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary.Led by TNCC chief K S Alagiri, Congress workers paid homage at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur near here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 14:29 IST
TN Cong pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Cadres and leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary.

Led by TNCC chief K S Alagiri, Congress workers paid homage at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur near here. The memorial was the site where the former Prime Minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber on May 21, 1991. The participants took an anti-terrorism pledge. A 'Rajiv Jyothi' motorcycle yatra, which was flagged off on May 20 by Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth at Tiruvotriyur here reached Sriperumbudur, a distance of about 57 km on Saturday. The Rajiv torch was handed over to Alagiri and party MP Su Thirunavukkarasar and K Selvaperunthagai, who is the Congress legislature party leader.

At the TNCC headquarters, 'Sathyamurthi Bhavan', here Congress leaders paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of Rajiv Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022