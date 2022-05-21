Patience, decency help one progress in public life: Adityanath

Patience and decency are the virtues that help one progress in public life, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cautioning members of the state Assembly against personal interests and interference in official work.

In his address to the state Assembly, the CM said he is of the view that the more practical a public representative is, the easier it is for him to communicate with the public and live up to their expectations.

''I have seen that negativity can never take a public representative forward,'' he said.

''In public life, a person's patience and decency always takes him forward while haste, affection for (government) contracts and interference in every single matter leads to his downfall,'' he said.

The chief minister also claimed that casteism does not exist in the state.

''If politics of casteism is true them how Suresh Khanna is a nine-time MLA from Shahjahanpur and Satish Mahana elected from Kanpur for the eighth time,'' he asked.

The chief minister said public representatives should serve interests of the state and the country.

''If we live up to the expectation of the public in a positive manner, then people will also continue to support us,'' he said.

Governor Anandiben Patel, who also attended the orientation programme for newly elected MLAs, was welcomed by the chief minister and other members of the assembly. In her address, the Governor welcomed the 128 MLAs who have been elected for the first time to the assembly. Patel said she is happy that 47 women have been elected to the assembly and their number is increasing. She asked the members not to promise anything to the public which they can't deliver. ''The image of a public representative is tarnished when your children and relatives move with you and start performing your duties. To keep the right image, one must follow the law,'' Patel said. Earlier on Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated 'e-vidhan' system of the functioning of the House which is to switch over steadily to the paperless mode of working, using digital communication means and streaming of the House proceedings on YouTube as well. The session of the 403-member Assembly is starting from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)