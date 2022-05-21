Left Menu

Raut backs Rahul over 'kerosene' remark against Centre

We have said the same thing in different words. It is like strangulating the countrys democracy with the help of central probe agencies, the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena said.Continuing his attack on the Union government, Raut said, One can see a campaign against the people who speak against the Union government. It is not good for democracy. The people in our country are scared and not ready to speak the truth.

Supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ''kerosene'' remark targeted at the Modi government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party has also said the same thing, albeit in different terms.

During an event in London, Gandhi on Friday said the BJP has spread kerosene all over the country and only one spark could create a big trouble.

When asked about Gandhi's statement, Raut told reporters here, ''What he said is true. We have said the same thing in different words.'' ''It is like strangulating the country's democracy with the help of central probe agencies,'' the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena said.

Continuing his attack on the Union government, Raut said, ''One can see a campaign against the people who speak against the Union government. It is not good for democracy.'' ''The people in our country are scared and not ready to speak the truth. Anyone who speaks against the Union government faces a series of probes from the central agencies,'' he said.

