Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says Twitter account hacked after controversial tweet

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday claimed his Twitter account was hacked after allegedly posting and then deleting a tweet with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's infamous quote linked to 1984 riots. In this regard, Chowdhury has filed a police complaint with Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 15:46 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday claimed his Twitter account was hacked after allegedly posting and then deleting a tweet with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's infamous quote linked to 1984 riots. In this regard, Chowdhury has filed a police complaint with Delhi Police. The Congress leader posted an infographic with a picture of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his infamous statement, "When a big tree falls, the ground shakes." However, he immediately deleted and shared another post with a different quote.

It was a controversial statement made by the former PM Rajiv Gandhi justifying the 1984 Sikh genocide in the wake of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. "We must remember Indiraji. We must remember why her assassination happened. We must remember who could be the people behind this. When Indira's assassination happened, there were riots in the country. We know that the hearts of the Indian people were full of anger and that for a few days people felt India was shaking. When a big tree falls, the earth shakes," late Rajiv Gandhi had said while addressing a gathering decades ago. Later today, Chowdhury wrote on Twitter, "The tweet against my name in the Twitter account has nothing to do with my own observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me."

