Kerala court denies anticipatory bail to P C George in hate speech case

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-05-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 15:50 IST
A Sessions Court here on Saturday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by senior politician P C George in connection with a hate speech case.

The police had registered against George on May 10 for his objectionable remarks during a speech, which he delivered in connection with a temple festival at Vennala in Ernakulam district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, G Girish, rejected the plea of the senior politician.

The case was registered under IPC 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). Earlier, George, who was the chief whip while Congress-led UDF was in power, had sparked off a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run by the community.

Addressing a programme organised as part of the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan here late last month, the former Kerala Congress leader had alleged that tea laced with ''drops causing impotence'' were sold in Muslim-run restaurants to turn people ''infertile'' in a bid to ''seize control'' of the country.

As the remarks triggered a widespread political controversy, a case was registered and he was arrested on May 1.

George, who represented the Poonjar constituency in the state Assembly for 33 years, had lost his bastion to the Left Democratic Front candidate in the 2021 Assembly polls in a triangular fight.

