Subhendu Adhikari slams TMC for fielding Bangladeshi national in WB Assembly election

West Bengal Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress saying that the 'TMC have outdone themselves' by fielding Alo Rani Sarkar, a Bangladeshi citizen, as a candidate for Bongaon Dakshin Assembly seat. TMC candidate Sarkar, challenging the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections results, which she lost to BJP's Swapan Majumdar, filed a petition.

The Calcutta HC on Friday dismissed the petition by Sarkar challenging the election of BJP's Swapan Majumdar from Bongaon Dakshin in the 2021 Bengal assembly polls. Following this, Adhikari tweeted, "The Hon'ble Calcutta High Court rejected the Petition today. Want to know why? Her name is registered as a voter in the electoral rolls of Bangladesh. Yes, you read that right. She is a Bangladeshi citizen. TMC has outdone themselves this time !!!"

The HC also admonished TMC for fielding a candidate who was a "Bangladesh national" and initiated suo motu proceedings against Sarkar for "misleading" the court. It further said that it will write to the EC to take appropriate action against the "Bangladesh national" and deport her.

"TMC leaders are known for helping illegal Bangladeshi immigrants settle in WB & getting hold of Voter Identity cards to increase their voter base. But selecting a candidate who isn't even an Indian is unprecedented. Waiting for @ECISVEEP to take action after receiving this Order," added Adhikari in another tweet. "TMC is guilty of violating the Sub-section 5 of Section 29A of The Representation of People's Act. Trying to get a foreign National elected, they failed to bear allegiance to the Constitution of India by compromising the sovereignty, unity & integrity of India", wrote Adhikari on Twitter.

The state Leader of Opposition said that Sarkar has followed TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's footsteps in challenging the election results. "In 2021 WB Assembly Elections, Swapan Majumdar of @BJP4Bengalwon the Bongaon Dakshin Assembly seat by defeating Alo Rani Sarkar of @AITCofficial. Not satisfied with the result the AITC candidate, just like her supreme leader, filed an Election Petition challenging the result," claimed Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee had also challenged Suvendu Adhikari's win in the election from Nandigram in the Calcutta High Court. Adhikari asked for TMC's registration to be cancelled for fielding a Bangladeshi national.

"Shouldn't the registration of such a political party be cancelled? @ECISVEEP @CEOWestBengal @AmitShah @HMOIndia @jdhankhar1," added Adhikari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)