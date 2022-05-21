Left Menu

Telangana CM meets Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, discusses 'current national issues'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday held a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the former's residence in the national capital and discussed the current national issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 16:50 IST
Telangana CM meets Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, discusses 'current national issues'
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi (Photo:Twitter/Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday held a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the former's residence in the national capital and discussed the current national issues. Chief Minister KCR is on a two-day visit to Delhi.

The meeting between the two leaders went on for more than 1.5 hours where the President's election and the 2024 General elections were likely to be top agendas. "Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister @YadavAkhilesh met Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at his residence in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed current national issues," Telangana Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Notably, KCR is attempting to forge an anti-BJP alliance (third front) with all the like-minded parties excluding Congress. Later today, Telangana Chief Minister accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Mohalla clinic in the national capital on Saturday at 5 pm.

Both the Chief Ministers will also visit a Delhi Government school. He will visit Chandigarh on May 22 to console 600 families of farmers who died during the nationwide farmers' agitation. Rao will distribute Rs 3 lakh cheque as financial assistance to each family.

On May 26, the Chief Minister will visit Bengaluru where he will meet former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. The next day, he will go to Ralegan-Siddhi in Maharashtra where he is scheduled to meet social activist Anna Hazare. Later, he will go to Shirdi and offers prayers to Shri Saibaba. KCR is expected to visit West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 or 30 where he will meet the families of the soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley incident in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

