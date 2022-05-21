J&K Cong to hold its own 'chintan shivir' in Patnitop on June 1 &2

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir on Saturday said a two-day meet will be held next month to discuss the strategy to strengthen the party in the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir on Saturday said a two-day meet will be held next month to discuss the strategy to strengthen the party in the Union Territory.

Mir made the announcement at a meeting held at the party headquarters here to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary, a party spokesperson said.

Senior AICC leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also attended the meeting amid reports that he would get a key role ahead of the next assembly polls likely to be held later this year. Azad's supporters including many former ministers and legislators have, in the past, voiced resentments against Mir, seeking his removal besides making Azad the party chief ministerial candidate in J&K.

“It is time to pay back to the party and strengthen it, which is the need of the nation. The party leaders should rise above their self-interest and work for strengthening the party as resolved in the Udaipur Chintan Shivar,” Mir said, addressing the condolence meeting.

He announced that a similar ‘Shivar’ of J&K Congress leaders would be held at Patni top in Udhampur district on June 1 and 2 to discuss the strategy for strengthening the party.

Azad, in his address, asked the party cadres to work for peace and harmony and to strengthen the party to fight “communal and divisive forces” and defeat the “politics of hate”.

“The strength of the nation lies in its unity in diversity and the spread of hate in society is weakening the nation,” Azad said, adding the Congress and its leadership always promoted religious brotherhood and harmony in the society as “Hindu-Muslim-Sikh unity is very vital for the strength of our pluralistic nation”.

Azad recalled the contributions of Rajiv Gandhi as prime minister on various fronts, especially in the field of science and technology and the Panchayat Raj system in the country.

